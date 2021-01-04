TSA changes in checkpoint operations continuing in 2021

WASHINGTON (WEHT) 2020 tested the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) ability to quickly modify the way passengers were screened before flights.

Even though the pandemic substantially reduced the number of passengers screened, TSA modified security checkpoint procedures around the country to reduce physical contact and help protect workers and passengers. The agency installed acrylic barriers and technologies that enhanced security and reduced touchpoints throughout the checkpoint. Many of those modifications, which include self-serve Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) units at travel document checking podiums and Computed Tomography (CT) equipment for a detailed image of a carry-on bag’s contents, will remain in place well into 2021.

All officers are required to wear face masks and gloves while on duty, and face shields are required when there is no acrylic barrier in place. The agency will continue to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and encourage social distancing through signage. TSA officers must use a fresh pair of gloves when pat downs are required. The agency will continue to require the use of personal protective equipment in accordance with CDC guidelines even as vaccinations become available.

A dedicated TSA COVID-19 page will continue to be updated on a daily basis to provide information on daily travel volume, employee infections by airport, travel tips, and general updates regarding TSA operations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: