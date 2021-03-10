TSA gives checkpoint advice amid uptick in travel

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(AP) — Although the CDC continues to discourage unnecessary travel, the Transportation Safety Administration is reporting an uptick in air travel.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says more than a million air travelers have passed through airport checkpoints in five of the past ten days.

Her top tip for travelers: Reducing touchpoints between your belonging and the small containers, or bins, that travel through the security machines.

“Take your wallet, take your keys, take your cell phone. Instead of putting them in the bin, put them directly into your carry on bag,” she says.

The U.S. continues to have a mask mandate for air travelers. Farbstein suggests having a second mask handy, in case you need it.

“A smart traveler will bring an extra one,” she says.

“In addition, we’re recommending that you bring hand sanitizer and wipes. We’re allowing people to bring up to one 12 ounce container of hand sanitizer with them through a checkpoint.”

Farbstein also suggests if you bring food from home, that you pack it in clear plastic. And she says travelers need to pack smart to reduce confusion at checkpoints.

She says travelers can get a free “myTSA” app which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows people to type in the item to find out if it can be brought aboard the flight.