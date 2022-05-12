(WEHT) – The House voted 368-57 on Tuesday to approve an additional $40 billion for Ukraine and its allies. The bill received bipartisan support and added an extra $7 billion more than what President Biden originally requested.

Illinois 15th District Representative Mary Miller and Kentucky 1st District Representative James Comer were among the 57 representatives that voted against the package. Eyewitness News has reached out to Miller for a statement, but has not yet received a response. Comer released the following statement to Eyewitness News explaining his position:

“Inflation continues to chip away at working Americans’ household income due to excessive spending from Congress and President Biden. While supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is certainly a worthy cause, Congress has already appropriated billions to support the Ukrainian military – and an inflation fire is raging here at home. Before sending another $40 billion to Europe, it is crucial for us to get inflation under control and bring down prices for Americans.” Rep. James Comer

Lawmakers say a vote in the senate on Thursday does not seem likely.