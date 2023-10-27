INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 is speaking out about why he chose to vote against a resolution that passed the U.S. House of Representatives that backed Israel and condemned Hamas during the ongoing conflict.

According to the bipartisan resolution, introduced on Oct. 11 and sponsored by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas District 10, lawmakers expressed their support against Israel as it defends itself against Hamas.

This comes after a bipartisan resolution was passed in the U.S. Senate which stated that they “unequivocally condemn Hamas’ war on Israel, including Hamas’ intentional targeting of, and attacks against, civilians.”

According to previous reports, more than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel, including one that hit a residential building in Tel Aviv on Friday, wounding four people.

On Wednesday, after U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. was elected Speaker of the House, the House passed the resolution on a vote of 412-10. Six members voted present and five did not vote. Officials said the resolution was aimed at “standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists.”

The resolution “calls on Hamas to immediately cease these violent attacks and safely release all living hostages and return the bodies of deceased hostages.” The resolution also encourages the United States to stand “ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support.”

Carson, along with nine other lawmakers, voted against the resolution. The other lawmakers included:

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. District 16

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO District 1

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-TX District 9

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-PA District 12

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY District 4

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. District 14

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN District 5

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramierez, D-IL District 3

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI District 12

All the other Indiana members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the resolution.

In a speech on the House Floor, Carson spoke against the resolution, stating his belief that the bill was “horribly one-sided.” Carson said that while he has condemned Hamas and their attacks, he calls for the “safety of all civilians in the Middle East.”

“By failing to acknowledge the growing loss of Palestinian lives or that all Palestinians are not Hamas, this resolution creates further division and spurs harmful rhetoric,” Carson said. “We must defend our Jewish brothers and sisters from Antisemitism. Muslims must also be defended from Islamophobia, and not have their patriotism questioned because they believe in justice for Palestinians.”

Carson believes that the resolution “rightly mourns” the Israelis and Americans who have been killed and wounded in the conflict. However, he believes it ignores the “mounting deaths of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

“Pain and grief know no boundaries,” Carson said. “The United States fails in our duties as an international leader if we do not wholeheartedly condemn all violations of international law, whether it is committed by Hamas or the Israeli government.”

Carson said he is co-leading a separate piece of legislation, H. Res. 786, which is a ceasefire-related resolution. The bill was introduced earlier this week and calls for an “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

Carson believes this resolution is the best way to prevent further loss of life to Palestinian civilians while ensuring the safe return of hostages.

“Only then can we begin to move towards a long-term, two-state solution that includes both Palestinians and Israelis living in peace and liberation, side by side,” Carson said. “