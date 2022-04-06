WORLD (WEHT) – As Russia’s war in Ukraine reaches a 48th day, top U.S. officials say the fighting could go on for years and greater conflicts could be on the horizon.

Officials say the battle for dominance in the air and ground are well underway. That’s why the U.S. has announced it will join forces with UK and Australia to develop hypersonic missiles. The missiles can reach altitudes up to 300-thousand feet and are nearly impossible to detect. This announcement by U.S. officials comes as Russia claims to have used its own hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.

China also reports it launched one last year that flew around the world and fired a projectile five times faster than the speed of sound. And now, top U.S. officials are warning that this deadly conflict with Russia and Ukraine may not be the last.

General Mark Milley, the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “We are entering a world that is becoming me unstable and the potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing.”

U.S. officials confirm the U.S. has conducted testing recently, but the Pentagon didn’t want to announce it at the time, fearing it would only add to tensions with Russia.