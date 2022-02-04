UK officials hit PM Boris Johnson with resignations

UNITED KINGDOM (WEHT) – Around the world in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hit by a wave of resignations from his team of aides.

With his policy adviser being the latest to leave their role, after four senior staff members quit February 3, Johnson attempted to rally staff at a meeting this morning, telling them “Change is good.”

The prime minister is battling to save his premiership, as conservative members of Parliament consider whether or not to remove him over lockdown parties on downing street.