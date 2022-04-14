ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Air Force say they will support LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians, and/or their LGBTQ dependents who may be affected by laws and legislation being proposed and passed across the country.



In a release late March, Air Force officials say they will have assignment, medical, legal and other resources available to support Airmen, Guardians and their families who may be affected by the laws.

Late last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” law which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.



Republicans argue that parents should broach these subjects with children. Democrats have said the law demonizes LGBTQ people by excluding them from classroom lessons.



If service members or their families need help with screening, treatment, or mental health support for medical concerns, USAF officials say they can go to any medical treatment facility.

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones says they are closely tracking state laws and legislation to prepare for and mitigate effects to their Airmen, Guardians and their families.



“The health, care and resilience of our DAF personnel and their families is not just our top priority – it’s essential to our ability to accomplish the mission,” said Jones.

One of the resources is The Exceptional Family Member Program which is available for all active component Airmen and Guardians to assist families with special needs during the PCS process including navigating medical, legal, and educational support for dependents during relocation.



Service members and their families can also seek additional support through their local Airman and Family Readiness Center, the Military and Family Life Counseling Program, or Military OneSource, which can be contacted 24/7 at 800-342-9647.