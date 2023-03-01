UPDATE (3:23 p.m.) — According to a statement from the Caterpillar Workers Rank-and-File Committee, the vote on the tentative agreement is expected to take place this weekend.

UPDATE (1 p.m.) — More details have been released on the tentative agreement reached by UAW and Caterpillar Wednesday.

The information was originally posted by UAW Local 751 on Facebook.

Some of the highlights from the agreement include:

$6,000 ratification bonus for all employees

Guaranteed wage increases

Night shift premium increased

A fifth week of vacation at 20 years

Marijuana removed from random testing and return from leave testing

Increased parental leave time

Maintained plant closing moratorium

It is still unknown at this time when the union will vote on the agreement.

UPDATE (1:12 a.m.) — UAW and Caterpillar have reached a tentative agreement before contract expiration. Per the UAW website and the Caterpillar website, Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings.

No details will be publicly released.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD/WYZZ was on scene at the CAT building as the contract for the United Auto Workers is set to expire at midnight on March 1.

