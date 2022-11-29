NATIONAL (WEHT) – The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering rewards of up to $20,000 each for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges as well as bond violation and supervised release violation charges following an incident in November 2021.

Officials say Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28, both of whom are on federal probation and both of whom are associated with the Victory Park Crips, a violent street gang operating in the west end of Louisville, were the subjects of an LMPD and ATF investigation in November 2021. Authorities say as investigators closed in on their location to arrest both men, they eluded police by ramming police vehicles and engaging in a high-speed pursuit. A news release says during the chase, Summers allegedly removed his ankle monitor.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Investigators say numerous leads have been received from across the U.S., including San Bernadino and Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta. Investigators said they believe both men are likely together.

The news release says Summers is described as 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The press release says Horton is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about either man’s location is urged to contact law enforcement. Information may be submitted via the USMS Tips App or by calling the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.