(Nexstar) – Many online workers hit roadblocks as soon as they logged on Tuesday morning after outages on key online tools went offline for some, according to the web monitoring site DownDetector.

The popular messaging Slack appeared to be out for some users while functioning for others. A status confirmed by the company in a message to users, tweeting “we are looking into it.”

Some users experiencing desktop outages reported better luck using their mobile app to access conversations.

Similarly, DownDetector identified a spike in Amazon Web Services beginning before 7 a.m. Pacific Time, Reports to DownDetecor suggest the AWS issues were being reported in much smaller numbers than Slack, and the company had not addressed any issues on the AWS Support Twitter account.

For the software building tool GitHub, DownDedector reveals reports of spotty issues overnight with a spike surging around the time of the AWS outage. The total number of reported issues with GitHub was also small, suggesting any issue identified by DownDetector may not be widespread.

There was no immediate information on when Slack users could expect service to be fully restored.