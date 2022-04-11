EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to a news release, the University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts is hosting a panel on the war in Ukraine at 6:00 p.m. on April 13 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available, says the news release.

The news release says that the panel includes scholars from sociology, political science, economics and history who have research interests in Ukraine, Russia and eastern Europe.

“The evening is going to be an opportunity for the campus and larger community to learn more about different aspects of this on-going war with specialists in the social sciences and history,” says Andrew Buck, Associate Professor of Sociology. “We hope the discussion will help us go beyond the headlines and make sense of the Ukrainian tragedy.”

Participants may also view the panel presentations on Zoom.