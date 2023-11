HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Operation Santa is now underway at the U.S. Postal Service.

The program helps ensure that children’s letters to Santa make it to the elves and human helpers who assist with gifts. Kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and have Santa’s correct address:

123 Elf Road,

North Pole,

88888

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.