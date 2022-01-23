Vegan product recalled for containing trace amounts of milk

FDA (WEHT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Amy’s Kitchen is voluntarily recalling one of their products for having trace amounts of milk within it.

Their Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze with Lot Code 60J0421 is the target of the recall. The company says they are using caution to ensure the safety of consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.

Officials say Amy’s immediately contacted the FDA after finding trace amounts of milk protein in the product, and is notifying all customers to discard any product on shelves or in distribution. In total, 15,626 cases of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze are being recalled.

The company says the safety of consumers is their top priority.

Consumers may contact Amy’s Consumer Relations team with any questions at 800-643-0570. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm Pacific Standard Time.