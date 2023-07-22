FORT BLISS, Texas (WGN) — A soldier is dead and five others are injured after a tactical vehicle crash at Fort Bliss, Texas, according to the U.S. Army.

The non-combat crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. MST on Friday in the Fort Bliss training area, according to a news release.

The conditions of those who were injured haven’t been released.

The name of the soldier who was killed is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin was notified, the Army’s 1st Armored Division said.

Details surrounding the crash have yet to be released.

In a statement included with the news release, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, expressed condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” the official said.