NATIONAL (WEHT) – Members of the American Legion are calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Honoring Our Pact Act.

The bill would expand health care access and benefits for veterans dealing with effects of toxic exposure. Officials say that millions of veterans were exposed to burn pits, radiation poisoning, agent orange, and other hazards while serving our country.

“When you were done with a piece of equipment, you’d throw it in the burn pit. If it was a tent, if it was fuel, oil, hydraulic fluid, non-classified computer paperwork, dead animals, any number of things would just end up in the burn pit.” Said Doug Chace, an Afghanistan & Iraq Veteran.

The legislation already passed the U.S. House and is awaiting action by the Senate.