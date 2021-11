EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The 420 Main building is no more. After standing tall in the Evansville skyline for half a century, the building came down in a cloud of dust as demolition experts imploded the structure around 7:00 Sunday morning.

Now all that remains is a pile of rubble and a massive cleanup effort. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand to see one chapter of Evansville history end, and another one begin. Mayor Winnecke says he hopes to see construction begin "relatively soon" after several months of clearing out the debris as the city prepares to embark on a $60 million development at the space.