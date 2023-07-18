COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials saved a bear cub trapped in a dumpster over the weekend.

CPW said the cub climbed into the trash receptacle in a community south of Denver while searching for food.

Wildlife experts and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies placed a chain link fence inside so the bear could make its way out of the dumpster.

After “clambering out,” the cub ran off and was reunited with its mother.

In its tweet, the CPW said, “Sometimes, we just need a little help from our friends.”

According to the CPW, Colorado black bears, which are typically active from mid-March to early November, need to consume 20,000 calories daily to be able to survive the winter months, when they abstain from eating and drinking during hibernation.