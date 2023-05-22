CROYDON, Australia — The hunt for pieces of meteorite is underway in Australia after a meteor plummeted to Earth in a blaze that lit up the sky.

The meteor fell near Croydon, Queensland Saturday night, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Footage captured by a camera at Cairns Airport shows the meteor flashing bright green as it falls to earth.

“We witnessed some pretty incredible activity across our skies last night,” the airport wrote on Facebook.

Australian media cited astrophysicist Brad Tucker as saying the object was “definitely a meteor.”

He estimated the rock would have measured between 1.5 and 3 feet in diameter, and was travelling at a speed of 62,000-93,000 mph, the ABC said.

Video credit: Cairns Airport via Storyful