ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Dramatic video shows a plow truck rolling down an Ohio road when suddenly its windshield is shattered.

The video, obtained by WJW, shows snow and ice flying off of a car heading in the opposite direction on the Adams County road. The ice hits the truck, busting its windshield.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Many people drive without fully clearing off their cars after snowstorms, but this poses a hazard, experts say.

“These are preventable types of incidents,” said Matt Bruning of the Ohio Department of Transportation. “We just really need people to clean those vehicles off to keep everybody safe.”

Drivers who fail to clear their vehicles of ice and snow in Ohio risk getting a ticket for an unsafe vehicle. If something flies from the car and causes a crash, drivers can face further charges.