JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper could be known as the Strongest City in America. An application on the city’s behalf was submitted by Mark Nowotarski months ago. City officials say it has been the talk of the town.

“It’s just brought out conversation in the community, and it’s brought out a lot of pride where people can cast that ballot for a community that they love to live in.” Says Jasper Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Eckerle. Eckerle says the City of Jasper stands out from other nominees in a variety of ways, including its historical German roots, environment, and atmosphere. “I really believe that it is the planning that goes into our community. You know we spend a lot of time on various plans, like a plan for the downtown, a plan for the riverfront, or the total comprehensive strategic plan for the city.”

Many of those plans involve small business owners, like Siebert’s, who has been a hub for dress clothes for a century. “We’re very proud… We all work together really well. We not only work in our business- but we contribute to the community. And that is very important to most of us and that is what makes Jasper a very good place to live.” Says Jim Siebert, owner of Siebert’s.

Chocolate Bliss is located just a few doors down, and has been located on the downtown square since 2005. Ann Kneis, who owns the stores in Jasper and Huntingburg, says she is ready to hear the results. “It is huge, and we are so excited about it. And Jasper just has a lot going on right now. And being a small community and having this much activity is fantastic.” Kneis says she is sure that Jasper will win. “Of course, of course! I think there is community spirit here, there is support, and I definitely think that we will win,”

Those results will not come until April 8 – after all the votes are counted. Voting begins April 4. To vote for Jasper, please note they will post the voting link after the webinar, but this is the webpage to find it once it is ready. It is encouraged that people use #JasperStrong2022 on social media to show support for Jasper.

Championship voting closes at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on April 7.