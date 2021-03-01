WalletHub: 2021’s Best & Worst States for Women

In honor of Women’s History Month, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Best and Worst States for Women.

To identify the best and worst states for women, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions, “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health & Safety.” The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Even though they outnumber men in most states, women in some parts of America still get the short end of the stick. Women represent nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers and experienced 55 percent of the net job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Their political representation also suffers, as women make up 51 percent of the U.S. population but only 24 percent of the Senate and 27.1 percent of the House of Representatives.

So how do women fare in the Tri-State? Illinois’ overall ranks highest 25th place, with the state being 13th in women’s health and safety but 36th in women’s economic and social well-being.

Indiana and Kentucky are further down the list, ranking 31st and 33rd respectively.

Kentucky ranks in the bottom five states for both the highest percentage of women in poverty and the lowest life expectancy at birth.