WalletHub: States whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest

The U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine, and this has been reflected in the job market, with new unemployment claims decreasing week-over-week on May 10, though job growth has unfortunately been slower than experts anticipated. There are currently 9.8 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Over the last week, Florida had the highest drop in unemployment claims when compared to the same week last year with 92.08 percent less claims. Rhode Island ranks last in the same category with 113.57 percent more claims than the same week last year. In the Tri-State, Kentucky came in second place with 91.56 percent less claims than last year, Illinois came in 22nd place with 76.27 percent less claims and Indiana was 25th with 75.71 percent less claims.