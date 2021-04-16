WalletHub: States whose unemployment rates are bouncing back most

March’s jobs report showed that vaccination efforts have helped the U.S. make progress with reducing unemployment. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 6%, down from the nearly historic high of 14.7% in April 2020.

To find out which states’ unemployment rates are bouncing back the most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the March 2021 to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

As of March 2021, Nebraska had the best recovery with 2.8 percent unemployment, while Hawaii ranks at the bottom with an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent. In the Tri-state, Illinois is in 40th place with 7.1 percent unemployment. Indiana and Kentucky are near the middle with 4.7 percent and 5.0 percent unemployment respectively.