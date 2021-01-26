WalletHub: States with the fewest coronavirus restrictions

(WALLETHUB) While many more businesses are open now than were open a few months ago, and few states still have stay-at-home orders, the U.S. still has a while to go to get to a full reopening. Some states have paused moving to the next stage of reopening, and some have even reversed course entirely and closed specific businesses again due to surges in COVID-19 spread.

To find out which states have the fewest restrictions, personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics, including whether restaurants are open to whether face masks are required in public.

Illinois is one of the most restrictive states, moving from 23 to 42, down 19 positions from the previous report in October. Illinois also has one of the lower death rates at 21.

Kentucky resides near the middle at 26, moving up 11 places from its 2020 ranking, but Kentucky’s death rate remains higher at 36.

Indiana has the fewest restrictions in the Tri-state area at 20, moving down from 25 in 2020. Indiana’s death rate is slightly lower than Kentucky’s, but still high at 32.

Source: WalletHub Note: Rank 1 on the “COVID19 Death Rate Ranking” means fewest deaths and Rank 1 on “Fewest Restrictions Ranking” means the fewest restrictions in place.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)