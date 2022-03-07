(WALLETHUB) – WalletHub has released a study and a survey, both of which involve taxes in the United States. The survey looked at taxpayers’ opinions on taxes, while the study looked at states with the highest and lowest tax rates.

WalletHub’s taxpayer survey revealed the following:

72% of Americans think the government should have provided more tax relief due to COVID-19.

81% of people say the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely.

Half of people would move to a different state to avoid taxes.

48% of Americans think that their neighbors cheat on their taxes.

66% of people think their current tax rate is too high.

The report that WalletHub put together identifies which states have the lowest tax rate versus the highest. The state with the lowest tax rate was Alaska, while Illinois came in at last place. This means that Illinois has the highest tax rate in the country. Indiana came in at 35 out of 51, while Kentucky came in at 39 out of 51.

For more information, here is a link to the survey as well as a link to the full report.