Walmart offering full refund and $20 gift card for return of aromatherapy spray linked to deadly infection

(WEHT) – Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the presence in two bottles of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that bacteria in a recalled aromatherapy room spray in a Georgia melioidosis patient’s home genetically matches the bacterial strains in the patient, and three other patients in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. The Georgia and Kansas patients died.
Walmart is offering a full refund and a $20 gift card for the return of the following products:
- 84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Lavender & Chamomile
- 84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Lemon and Mandarin
- 84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Lavender
- 84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Peppermint
- 84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Lime & Eucalyptus
- 84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Sandalwood and Vanilla