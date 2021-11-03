Walmart offering full refund and $20 gift card for return of aromatherapy spray linked to deadly infection

(WEHT) – Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents due to the presence in two bottles of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that bacteria in a recalled aromatherapy room spray in a Georgia melioidosis patient’s home genetically matches the bacterial strains in the patient, and three other patients in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. The Georgia and Kansas patients died.

Walmart is offering a full refund and a $20 gift card for the return of the following products: