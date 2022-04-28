NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) — More than 3,700 concerts will soon have $25 tickets available.

The $25 tickets are part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week that is returning on May 4. The week-long program includes tickets to performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums.

More than 200 artists are participating in the program, including Backstreet Boys, Halsey, H.E.R. and Zac Brown Band.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 and run through Tuesday, May 10. The $25 tickets are only available while supplies ask.

Citi cardmembers are eligible for the program’s presale that kicks off Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. ET. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets at noon later that day.

For a full list of participating artists, visit Live Nation’s website.