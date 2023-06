Former President Trump arrives on stage to speak during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023.

ABC News will be airing coverage of the court appearance by former President Trump in Miami on Tuesday. You can view the coverage live on this page.

Trump was indicted on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government.