WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack will continue its public hearings in Washington at 7:00 p.m. central time.

ABC News will offer special programming related to the Committee hearing beginning at 3 p.m. with a 90-minute program to bring viewers up to speed about the January 6 Committee hearings that have happened so far.

