PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THESE HEARINGS WILL INCLUDE TESTIMONY AND VIDEOS PLAYED AS EVIDENCE THAT MAY INCLUDE GRAPHIC IMAGES AND PROFANITY.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

(WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack will continue its public hearings in Washington on Tuesday. Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., and we will embed a special report on this page in the video player above.

The committee intends to probe whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies for January 6.