Watch live: Boulder police provide update on King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department will provide an update on Friday on the mass shooting that left 10 people dead on Monday.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. MDT. You can watch the livestream above.

The suspect in the shooting, Ahmad Alissa, faces 10 charges of first degree murder and one charge of attempted first degree murder. Additional charges may be filed in the coming weeks.

Funeral plans were announced Thursday for officer Eric Talley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colorado.

Funerals are also being planned for the other victims who lost their lives in Monday’s shooting.