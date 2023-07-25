HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Following news of the rebranding of Twitter, Wayback Burgers has announced the launch of ‘X’ Burger, which will feature ten layers of beef patties.

The franchise promises that the burger will not cost $44 billion, but will instead cost $29.99 at over 130 restaurant locations. The franchise also says they will offer a free ‘X’ Burger to anyone named “Elon” during the month of August to celebrate “those who challenge the status quo, aim for the stars and have a complete disdain for birds.”

The burger will be available beginning August 1.