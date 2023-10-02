HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you sometimes feel like someone else is inside your home even though you’re alone? Do you find objects in strange locations with no explanation? A new survey from All Star Home suggests these eerie events may not be as uncommon as they are unnatural.

The survey asked over 1,000 Americans about unexplained or unusual occurrences inside of their home. According to their data, more than 2 in 5 of those surveyed said they had these types of experiences, and 1 in 6 said they believe their home is haunted.

Data from the survey also suggests the most common paranormal experiences in homes are strange sounds, animals behaving strangely, and the appearance of ghosts or strange shadows. Nearly half of the participants who said they have experienced unexplainable phenomenon said it happened in the bedroom.

Although these types of occurrences might be scary to some, 24% of participants said they would buy a house that was haunted, and they would pay an average of nearly $249,557 for it.

All Star Home notes that sometimes homes just make noises as they age. Vinyl siding can pop when temperatures change, and loose siding or a deteriorating roof can also cause unusual noises.

But if repairs don’t stop weird noises in your home, who you gonna call?

For more information on the survey, including more data on haunted happenings, visit All Star Home’s website.