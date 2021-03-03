What’s the fattest city in the U.S.? No city in the Tri-State

It’s been ten years since Evansville topped WalletHub’s list of the fattest cities in the U.S. The River City has worked hard since then, and lost that title – and kept it off!

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. The data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

Evansville isn’t even in the top 100! But some cities in our region did snag a place on the list.

Knoxville, Tennessee – #10

Nashville, Tennessee area – #20

Louisville/Jefferson Co., Kentucky – #24

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky – #33

Indianapolis area – #34

St. Louis, Missouri – #45



The McAllen, Texas, metro area has the highest share of obese adults, 44.90 percent. They also have the highest share of physically inactive adults.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)