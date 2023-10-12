HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The United States of America is a country bursting with pride. So what does it mean to be an American? The meaning varies depending on where you are in the country, but many tourists from around the world are keen to visit the States to experience its landscapes, national park sites and sports venues.

With this in mind, the travel experience experts Viator began looking into which state was the most American. Their points-based system goes over several metrics:

Number of landmarks

Number of national park sites

Number of fast food restaurants

Number of sports venues

Number of RV dealerships and parks

Percentage of homeownership (by percent of homes occupied by their owner in each state, not percent of adults who own property)

In their findings, Viator determined that Pennsylvania was the most “All-American” state overall, with a score of 9.05 out of 10. California ranked second, with the most national park sites and fast food restaurants. New York had the most national landmarks, while Texas ranked highest for most sports venues and most RV parks and campgrounds.

So how does the Tri-State compare? Indiana reached 10th, with a score of 8.24 out of 10. Indiana’s metrics were pretty good overall, but the Hoosier State especially shone on the number of national landmarks.

Illinois was ranked the 18th most All-American, with an overall score of 7.72 out of 10. The Prairie State was found to the 6th highest number of national landmarks, the 8th most fast food restaurants and the 10th most sports venues nationwide. Kentucky landed in the middle of the pack at 25th, with an overall score of 7.25 out of 10.

You can view all of Viator’s rankings here.