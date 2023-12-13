(WSYR) – In celebration of Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday, animal shelters all over the United States are using fans to take part in a “Taylor Swift Challenge.”

Swift — who joked that she only accepted Time’s Person of the Year award by asking, “Can I bring my cat[?]” — is known to be a cat lover, owning three famous felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, the last being the rescue cat she’s pictured with on the Time magazine cover.

Knowing this, shelters across the country are hoping to inspire Swift’s fans to donate a few bucks to their cause.

Taylor Swift accepts the Icon award — a surfboard covered in cat photos — at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which is credited with the idea, said the #TaylorSwiftChallenge could do a world of good for animals in need.

“On December 13, you have the chance to be person of the year for animals,” the shelter wrote, in part.

Some organizations, like the Houston Humane Society and the Cleveland Animal Protective League are asking for a $13 donation in honor of Swift’s birth date and favorite number. Fans are also welcome to rescue a cat of their own.

Swift recently wrapped her 2023 dates of The Eras Tour in late November. The tour resumes in Japan in February 2024, making more stops in Asia, Australia and Europe before landing back in North America in October 2024.