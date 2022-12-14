NEXSTAR (WEHT) — A new study suggests that you’re better off to die in some states than others based on how “green” the area you live in is.

The research, which was compiled by Choice Mutual, dived into eight factors that could change people’s burial choices based on the environment.

“For the past two years, we have surveyed Americans about their burial preferences and found that between 2020 and 2022, there was a 6% increase in individuals interested in a natural burial, one of several sustainable burial alternatives,” experts say within the study.

(Courtesy: Choice Mutual)

Several of the factors evaluated include emissions impact, aquamation, body composting, natural burial, natural burial grounds and Green Burial Council certified funeral homes.

Experts found the greenest state to pass away in was Utah, while New Hampshire ranked lowest on the study.

"Hopefully, as more states legalize aquamation, body composting, and make green burial grounds more plentiful, the number of options will increase to accommodate the younger generations, who will be more likely to desire sustainable burials," researchers with Choice Mutual add.

Experts suggest you plan ahead to ensure your burial preferences can be met. For the full study and to read more about its methodology, click here.

