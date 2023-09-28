HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Taylor Swift and the NFL are now closer than ever before. Rumors that Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, and the pop icon are in a relationship have caused a 400% increase in jersey sales and a lot of attention from fans of “T. Swizzle”. But which teams have the most fans that are also “Swifties”?

To answer this question, BetOnline.ag, used Facebook and Instagram data from Facebook’s ad manager platform to analyze where the two fan bases overlap. According to their data, 22.31% of Chiefs Facebook and Instagram followers also follow Swift. The data suggests that Steelers fans are the likely to be the least interested in the “New Romantics”, with only 5.09% of the teams followers following the singer.

Taylor Swift has over 300 million followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.