HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new study from BroadbandNow Research has ranked the best and worst states for broadband internet access in 2023.

The study scored each state and the District of Columbia based on a selection of weighted categories, including access to wired or fixed wireless broadband, access to wired low-priced broadband, median download speed and median upload speed. According to the results of their survey, there is now only one state, Nevada, with less than 20% of the population having access to a broadband plan for $60 per month or less, down from 25 states last year.

Delaware was named the best state for broadband internet, with 46.2% of the population having access to low-priced broadband and a median download speed of 96.1 Mbps. At the bottom of the list was Alaska, with only 20% of the population having access to lower-priced broadband, and a median download speed of 58.5 Mbps.

In the Tri-State, Illinois was ranked at 14th place, with access to wired or fixed wireless broadband for 95.7% of the population, and access to low-priced broadband for 31.4% of the population. Illinois also had a median download speed of 85.3 Mbps, placing it above the median for download speeds.

Indiana was ranked 23rd in the nation, despite having a faster 85.7 Mbps download speed, and 31.4% also having access to low-priced broadband in the Hoosier state. Overall, only 92.8% of residents in the Hoosier state have access to wired or fixed wireless broadband.

Kentucky was ranked 36th overall, with only 25% of the population having access to low-priced broadband. In June, Governor Andy Beshear, Senator Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers worked together to secure more than $1 billion in funding for broadband access for the state, making it the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the state’s history.

For more information, including detailed listings for each state and the methodology for the study, visit BroadbandNow’s website here.