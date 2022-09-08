TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The White House says Americans should get an updated COVID vaccine once a year, but it says its COVID response is constrained by a lack of funding.

The White House is again calling on Congress to provide additional funding. The administration has secured over 170 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines and plans to ship them to tens of thousands of pharmacies, health centers and other locations nationwide.

Eyewitness News spoke to White House Press Secretary Kevin Munoz about the new push for an updated vaccine, and explained how it is different than previous vaccines. You can view the interview in the video player above.