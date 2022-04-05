(WEHT) – The White House unveiled a new proposal on Tuesday aimed at fixing the “family glitch” to improve access to the Affordable Care Act.

The family glitch is when an employee is offered affordable self coverage but unaffordable family coverage. Right now, at least 5 million families are impacted by the family glitch.

Eyewitness News spoke to Christen Linke Young, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs, about the proposal. You can view the interview in the video player above.