EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you notice more people around you are donned in red this Friday, it’s likely not a coincidence.

On the first Friday of every February, many around the nation wear the warm rosy color as a way of raising awareness about heart disease.

“National Wear Red Day” is in its 22nd year, and the American Heart Association say it’s one of the ways they encourage others to learn about the deadly disease.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 1 in 3 deaths. The day is also used to raise awareness that a majority of cardiac events may be prevented with healthier choices.

“Millions of people, including celebrities and media personalities across the country, will wear red in celebration of National Wear Red Day,” says the American Heart Association.

They say people can join in on Wear Red Day by: