‘Why won’t you die?’: Ohio gunman shoots man 6 times, killing him then himself, police say



JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man shot and killed another man Tuesday morning, then took his own life as his former girlfriend was forced to watch, according to the Jefferson County sheriff.

County officials reported that they responded to a murder-suicide call at about 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla said Terry Miller, 67, of Hammondsville, shot Richard Miser, 69, of Jewet, six times before killing himself.

Abdalla said Miller’s former girlfriend, who was dating Miser, was forced to watch.

The woman, whose name was not released, gave officials graphic details of the incident, saying Miller first shot Miser three times — twice in the leg and once in the stomach. She said Miser was on the floor “moaning,” and Miller responded by saying, “Why won’t you die?” and shot him again.

Abdalla said Miller then sat down to talk to the woman, but got up and shot Miser twice more, with the last shot in the head.

“It’s a terrible situation,” the sheriff said, adding that the woman is going to “need some help because she’s gonna definitely live with that.”

Abdalla said Miller had preplanned the killing, adding that he was readying cards and letters to mail to individuals telling them he had killed Miser.

Miller served jail time in the early 80s for drug trafficking.

Miser was an assistant fire chief in Jewet, Ohio.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

WARNING: Sheriff Fred Abdalla gives graphic details of the case.