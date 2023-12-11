SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTLA) — A handful of skiers and snowboarders had a close call with nature when a black bear darted across a ski run at a California ski resort on Sunday.

Tao Feng nearly collided with the bear at the Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe. He captured the moment on video and posted it on TikTok.

Feng was skiing down the Ridge Run trail around 11 a.m. Sunday when the bear came charging out of the woods and across the slope in between skiers and snowboards.

“Didn’t realize it was a bear until it was too close,” Feng said.

Video captured by Tao Feng shows the bear darting across the ski slope at Heavenly on Dec. 10, 2023. (TikTok: @tao7570)

Thankfully, no one collided with the bear.

Feng said he felt better about the situation when he saw the bear reunite with its mother on the other side of the trail.

California is home to somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 wild black bears and, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, violent encounters with humans are extremely rare.

Heavenly Mountain Resort straddles the California-Nevada state line.