LOS ANGELES (WEHT) – Will Smith has resigned his membership in the Academy and apologizes for conduct during the Oscars according to Kate Erbland, Entertainment Photo via Twitter. Will Smith’s statement is below.

Statement from David Rubin, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”