Wreaths Across America announces 2021 theme

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WEHT) — Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen and honor those that serve and their families. This gathering takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states at more than 2,500 participating locations as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. A new theme is chosen each year, and the national nonprofit announced Monday the theme for 2021 is “Live up to their legacy.”

The inspiration for this year’s theme came from a statement made by United States Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville, in an interview with Chris Wallace back in November. General McConville was there to speak on behalf of the United States Army and the upcoming opening of The National Museum of the United States Army. In his statement, he said “We stand on the shoulders of heroes that have gone before us, and really what we strive to do is live up to their legacy.”

In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 around the country with each name said out loud. Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is December 18. It is always a free event and open to everyone. To volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a hero, please visit the Wreaths Across America website.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)