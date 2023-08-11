WASHINGTON — An Indiana man is set to make his initial appearance in a Detroit federal court after reportedly threatening a Michigan election worker via telephone in 2020.

Court documents detailed that 37-year-old Andrew Nickels of Carmel allegedly called the victim, who was the clerk of a local Michigan municipality, and left a ‘”threatening” voicemail on or around Nov. 10, 2020.

In the voicemail obtained by federal investigators, Nickels stated in part, “We’re watching your…mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities…You frauded out America of a real election…Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it…Ten million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll [expletive] kill you…You will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks…We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife…Watch your [expletive] back…watch your [expletive] back.”

Nickels is charged with one count of making a threatening interstate communication. If convicted, the Carmel man could face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The indictment was filed on July 26, 2023, and the FBI Detroit Field Office is investigating the case.

The investigation began as a part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in June 2021.

The task force has led the Department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers and to ensure that all election workers – whether elected, appointed, or volunteer – are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

To report any suspected threats or violent acts against election workers, you can contact the local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator.

Contact information for every field office can be found on the FBI’s website.