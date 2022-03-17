NATIONAL (WEHT) – Most people will likely never get the chance to take a trip to space, but at least their name can go to space.

According to NASA, “Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.” NASA says that people can sign up for the chance to put their name on a flash drive that will be on board Artemis I.

NASA says that the deployment of Artemis I will pave the way for a series of complex missions that will hopefully pave the way for a “long-term human presence” at the moon. It is unknown when Artemis I will be deployed. According to NASA’s launch schedule, Artemis I is expected to launch no earlier than May 2022.

To sign up for this, please go to this website.