Drug take back day happening next week nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – In less than two weeks, the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 20th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On April 24, collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. While the “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft, the proper disposal of these drugs also helps protect the environment.

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked, but there are limitations as to what will be accepted. Liquid and pill medications, as well as vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges, will be accepted. However, the program does not accept needles, new or used.

Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)