Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— The NBA Play-In Tournament wraps up on Friday night.

We covered the Eastern Finals on Thursday, and now we will look at the Western Finals.

On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will battle for the final spot in the playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart against the Lakers on Tuesday night and have found themselves in a position where they have to win to salvage anything from this season.

The Wolves might get Rudy Gobert back for Friday night’s game. The injury report has yet to be finalized. Even if Rudy Gobert does not return, the Timberwolves still have a chance against the Thunder.

The Timberwolves offense is still fueled by Anthony Edwards and former Kentucky Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns, but they will more than likely need Indianapolis native Mike Conley to step up and help propel them into the playoffs.

After beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the young and upstart Thunder will look to knock off the Timberwolves and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019–2020 season.

Former UK Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads this Thunder team, which is one of the youngest in the league.

Look for the Thunder to get Josh Giddey involved in the offense. He had one of his best games of his young career on Wednesday night, and the Thunder might look to keep him as a focal point on Friday night.

The winner of this game will face the Denver Nuggets.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m.